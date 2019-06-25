Taapsee Pannu's Game Over is unfazed by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, it has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the Indian box office and made a decent collection in the second weekend.

Having received good opening, Game Over collected Rs 9.02 crore net from its all versions together at the Indian box office in the first week. Film trade experts predicted that its collection would be halted in the second week, as it would clash with much-hyped Hindi film Kabir Singh, which hit the screens on June 21.

But to their surprise, the Taapsee Pannu starrer was undeterred by Kabir Singh on its second Friday. Game Over not only remained rock steady but also went on to show decent growth over the second weekend. When trade analyst predicted that its collection would be completely stalled, the movie just witnessed 58.79 percent, which is a regular trend for any movie in India.

Game Over has collected 2.04 at the Indian box office in the second weekend. Its 10-day total is Rs 11.06 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GameOver [Week 2] Fri 47 lacs, Sat 78 lacs, Sun 79 lacs. Total: ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. All versions... Language-wise breakup: #Hindi ₹ 4.52 cr, #Tamil ₹ 3.61 cr, #Telugu ₹ 2.93 cr. #GameOver biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 9.02 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 2.04 cr Total: ₹ 11.06 cr (sic)."

Game Over is a suspense thriller film, which is about a young woman suffering from PTSD, who starts sensing a strange presence around her after the news of a serial killer on the loose breaks out. Besides the direction, Ashwin Saravanan has written the script and dialogues for the film with Kaavya Ramkumar. The film is produced jointly by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

Taapsee Pannu has played the woman on a wheelchair and her amazing performance is one of the highlights of Game Over. The actress is popular in both south and north India. The makers released the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to cash in on her popularity. Their plans have really paid off well with the movie getting good response everywhere across the country.