The full movie of Director Ashwin Saravanan's Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu was allegedly leaked on torrent sites of its opening day. Its free download is likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Game Over is released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages in the cinema halls on June 14. The movie has become the victim of piracy, as the complete copies of all the three versions has been leaked online even before its afternoon shows on the first day got over.

A gang, which is notorious for alleged activities online, apparently recorded the full movie during its screening in the theatres and released it on its website, which offers seven prints of the full movie of all the three versions each ranging between 2.1 GB and 200 MB for free download.

Game Over is a suspense thriller movie that is about video gaming developer named Swapna (Taapsee), who works mostly from home. Her life changes upside down the moment she gets a tattoo done on her hand. She starts getting weird dreams and also is targeted by some wicked invaders at her home who try to kill her. How she fights her internal and external problems forms the crux of the story.

Director Ashwin Saravanan has co-written the script for Game Over with Kaavya Ramkumar. The film is produced jointly by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment and presented by Anurag Kashyap. Taapsee Pannu has played the lead role, while Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Anish Kuruvilla, Sanchana Natarajan, Ramya Subramanian and Parvathi T essayed the supporting roles in the movie.

The makers of Game Over have shelled out hefty sum on its production and promotion. Besides delivering an amazing performance, Taapsee Pannu has left no stone in promoting the film in a bid to make it huge success. Its promos had grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity about the film before its release.

Game Over has been successful in striking a chord with the audience and critics and meeting their expectations. The movie has opened to fantastic response and the word of mouth is likely boost its collection. But it is clashing with few other films and the viewers, who can't afford time and money for all these films, may opt to download its pirated copy, which will burn a whole in distributors' pocket.

We at International Business Times, India are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

