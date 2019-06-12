Game Over, Taapsee Pannu's second film to be released this year, will hit the screens on June 14. The actress looks pretty much confident about the film and is excited too. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film was shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. It was dubbed into Hindi also, with Anurag Kashyap being the director.

In Game Over, Taapsee plays a video game developer and designer who suffers from anxiety related issues and nyctophobia. Bound to the wheelchair for most of the time after meeting with an accident, this game developer has a lot of issues to deal with, and is trying to overcome the fear.

Shot in 35 days, in two languages, the actress had to wear prosthetics and braces for this film and to avoid waste of time, in removing and wearing them, Taapsee decided to sit in the wheelchair the whole day wearing the braces.

Asked about the reason why she chose to be part of a film which has a different script, Taapsee said: "When Ashwin narrated me the script of the film, I loved it. I haven't watched any Indian film with such concept. I concept was different and the way Ashwin shaped it up is amazing. I have watched Maaya, his first film and the standards of making the film were impressive. I thought this script is the best opportunity for me to make a movie in Tamil after a long time. I loved the script and we simultaneously shot the film in Telugu too. A young team with a lot of energy and creative minds. What else do I need to say yes to a film like Game Over?"

The actress has been choosing scripts that offer variety; those which go beyond the regular peppy plot and dance numbers. With her outstanding performance and interesting scripts, Taapsee has become a bankable actor now.

The actress said she knows how to pick scripts now and take decisions now in a better way. "If you see, in the recent times, I have been choosing scripts are different. Could be Manmarziyan or Badla or even Mulk. In fact I am getting only those kinds of scripts. When scripts come to me, I think in the audience point of view. If the script excites me, I calculate whether it would excite the audience too or not. Because they spend their time and money on the movie. So I can't disappoint them," she added.

Her last film in Telugu is Neeveraro, in which she played a role with some grey shades. Almost after a year, she is part of a Telugu film again. She said she has gone through a couple of scripts in Tollywood and that she will be doing one film a year in Telugu.

"I have gone through a couple of scripts and will be announcing officially once I sign for them," she added.