With back-to-back strong, powerful performances in films like 'Mulk', 'Manmarziyan' and 'Soorma'; Taapsee Pannu has listed herself as one of the bankable stars in the country. Not only have her roles in all these films been diverse and showcase her versatility but also speak volumes about how finessed she is in her craft.

It took her some time to establish herself in the industry, but, once she did, there has been no turning back for the actress. The young starlet has been bombarded with endorsement deals, the film offers and brand promotions. So much so, that the diva is forced to let go off a huge amount of film offers owing to date clashes.

As per the report, the diva was recently offered a brand endorsement deal along with Ranbir Kapoor but Pannu had to say no to it. A Zoom report says that Taapsee Pannu was offered to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor for a high-end television brand that he endorses and is the brand ambassador of. However, owing to her own long list of endorsements, the diva had to say no to it. The officials tried contacting Pannu's PR team but couldn't get a response.

Taapsee has always been quite vocal and unfiltered in her choices and opinions and while others might have jumped at the offer, the fact that Pannu refused to do it, is not surprising at all. Earlier too, Taapsee had openly said that she wouldn't have to do films like – Judwaa 2, if people start coming and watching her films like – Mulk and Naam Shabana.

The 'Soorma' actress had opined that it is because of films like 'Judwaa 2' she tries to match up to her commercial angle and audience interest, so that the footfall in her other not-so-commercial films increases too.