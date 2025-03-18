Almost a month after Kirti Kulhari accused the 'Pink' team of sidelining her, Taapsee Pannu has reacted to her statements. Kirti had said that Taapsee Pannu was projected as the lead after Amitabh Bachchan which wasn't the case. Kulhari had said that Pannu's PR machinery got into action and she was impacted by the 'big star', 'small star' treatment.

Taapsee reacts to Kirti's snub accusations

Taapsee has now reacted to Kirti's statements and called them valid. The Manmarziyaan actress has said that she is no one to say someone's feelings weren't valid and expressed her belief in what the actress had alleged.

"How would I know? She has the full right to feel the way she does. I would be the last person to tell someone what you are feeling is wrong. If someone has felt a certain way, I'm sure there's a reason," she told TOI.

Taapsee oblivious

Taapsee went on to say that she had no idea that Kirti was feeling that way during the film. She also added that if she had any inkling that the actress was going through it, she would have talked to her to make her feel better. She also added that Kirti's feelings can't be discarded.

"That person voiced whatever they did. Had I known that she felt sidelined in any way, I would have liked to speak to her at that point and ask if there was something I could do to make it better. Unfortunately, I did not know there was an issue at that point. So, I don't know what to do with it. I can't discard her feelings."

Taapsee further said that she and Kirti worked together in Mission Mangal and were quite professional about it. She added that for her, Kirti would always be the same girl she did Pink with.