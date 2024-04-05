Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with Mathias Boe recently. Though the couple didn't share any picture of videos from their wedding event, few leaked clips and pictures, made us fall-in-love with the couple all over again. Taapsee, who likes to keep her personal life away from the prying eyes, never acknowleged the rumours of her wedding.

Taapsee on taking up projects worth her time

Now, in the first interview that has come out after her marriage, the diva has spoken about enjoying life beyond work. The Thappad actress said that she takes up projects basis the value of her time. She added that she only takes up such projects which she would enjoy as she doesn't want to invest in something that doesn't give her pleasure.

"At this point, I feel my professional choices are largely driven by the value of my time. I want to be sure if taking up a certain project is worth my time because I want to enjoy life beyond work. The second factor is relevance. I would love to cherish my filmography years from now. So, I don't want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time," Taapsee told Elle India.

Not in the rat race

Pannu also added that she is not in the race to be on top. She stressed upon how it is important to enjoy life beyond one's profession. She also emphasised on how she doesn't want to be called the no.1 star but would rather focus on spending every day of her life happily.

She added, "There will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no 'top'. I've realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I'm okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head."