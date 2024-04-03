Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu as she married her long-term beau Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in the presence of family members and close friends in Udaipur.

Last week it was reported that Taapsee had secretly tied the knot with Mathias Boe. However, nothing was confirmed from the couple's end.

Taapsee Pannu dances down the aisle; hugs Mathias Boe at mandap as they tie the knot in Udaipur

On Wednesday, their first wedding video from Udaipur was leaked on social media. In the clip, Taapsee is seen dancing down the aisle as she walks towards Mathias. Her bridal entry is no less than a Bollywood film.

Taapsee and Mathias were also seen grooving to the Punjabi folk tune on the stage.

The viral clip of their wedding also shows Mathias making an appearance on a cycle towards the end.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens blessed the couple with new beginnings and as Taapsee and Mathias have tied the knot, fans are waiting with bated breath for

As per NDTV, the pre-wedding celebrations namely mehendi and haldiand wedding took place between March 21 and 24. Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati and her dear friends Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon were present at the wedding. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are coached by Mathais Boe, were also present at the wedding. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.

Last week, Pavail Gulati shared a picture on his social media from what looks like a wedding celebration on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Pavail, Shagun and Abhilash Thapliyal can be spotted. Sharing the picture, Pavail wrote, "Twinkle Twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!"

Taapsee Pannu sports sindoor on Holi

On Monday, March 24, the couple celebrated their first Holi with their friends. A new picture surfaced online that showed Taapsee sporting a sindoor. She was seen smiling and posing for the camera. Mathias and their friends also took the picture.