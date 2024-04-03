Avid cricket watchers are in for a treat for two months as they are hooked on to their devices and enjoying the IPL.

And there are three franchises which garner a huge fan following. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB lost to LSG, and the Bengaluru-based team became a target of trolls yet again.

On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clashed with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

You will never win here , you have achieved everything , you have excelled in all aspects of the game. If you want to win an IPL cup ignore the loyalty concept (franchise cricket doesn’t go that way) and play somewhere else.



- Honest Virat Kohli fan and an ex RCB fan. pic.twitter.com/RTCSIkUmRB — Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) April 3, 2024

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.

LSG scored 181 runs in 20 overs with a loss of five wickets. De Kock, the team's opener, was the highest scorer with 81 runs off 56 balls, including five sixes and eight boundaries. But it was Mayak Yadav who was lauded for his bowling. He bowel at the speed of light.

Virat Kohli, du Plessis and Rajat Patidar, who form the top order, got started but got out early and the team lost. LSG beat RCB by 28 runs powered by

Hold the pose Virat Kohli , Hold the pose? pic.twitter.com/vnFouPmVGb — Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) April 3, 2024

Memes erupt as RCB loses yet another game at their home ground.

Virat Kohli is definitely broken inside, just can't see him like this. It's hurt, it's hurts the most.??



We are always with you Cheeku?pic.twitter.com/ZG6ZuuPqRZ — Lokesh Saini? (@LokeshVirat18K) April 3, 2024

A section of netizens also advised Virat to leave the franchise.

It's disheartening to see Virat Kohli always giving his best but still being on the losing side. ?pic.twitter.com/zGKNUECJ5u — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 3, 2024

LSG batter Quinton De Kock lauded Yadav and said that he was bowling at rocket speed in the IPL 2024 season. Speaking at the post-match presentation, De Kock said, "It (pitch) was holding and bouncing. Wanted to bat for longer because we lost wickets at times. He is bowling rockets in our team. He is keeping it simple and doing really well for his team. That's why he (Pooran) gets the big bucks, I guess. Conditions are never quite the same as an opener if you have played at the same venue before."