Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu recently tied the knot with Mathias Boe, a badminton coach from Denmark. The couple dated for over 11 years after taking nuptial vows.

Taapsee and Mathias kept their relationship under wraps. However the couple secretly tied the knot in Udaipur on March 23, the wedding was extremely low-key with the presence of family and close friends. The couple has not yet officially announced their marriage, nor shared their wedding photos on social media.

Several pictures and videos from the celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Taapsee- Mathias dance to Bruno Mars's song on their sangeet night

On Monday evening, a video of Taapsee and Mathias Boe dancing on their wedding day went viral.

The video shows Taapses in red bridal wear, she ditched her saree and wore a salwar suit and looked as ethereal as a Punjabi bride.

While the groom opted for the white outfit. The couple hugged and kissed on the mandap.

Hours after their varmala ceremony, a video of the couple dancing their hearts out during the sangeet ceremony. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe were seen doing a romantic ballet on the song Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars.

Taapsee was seen in a white sharara set with full-sleeve top feather detailing. The couple were seen doing a Tango dance while the spotlight focused on them.

As soon as the sangeet videos of the couple went viral. Netizens took to the comment section and asked the couple whether they would officially share their wedding pictures.

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu steal the show with their lively dance to Le Gayi at Taapsee-Mathias's sangeet night.

A user wrote this doesn't look like their sangeet but a Bollywood musical night."

Another user said, "When will they officially announce their wedding?"

In the wedding video, Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and her bridesmaids accompanied the bride during the daytime ceremony. The famous song Kothe Te Aa Mahiya by renowned ghazal singers Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh was playing as the actress made her way down the aisle.

Taapsee Pannu first met Mathias Boe during the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Badminton League in 2013, from where they became friends. Their friendship blossomed into love and the pair dated each other for 11 years.