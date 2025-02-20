Kirti Kulhari might have done several films, but she will be best remembered for her role in Pink. The actress left a huge mark with her strong screen presence and acting chops in the film starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. Kulhari played the role of 'Falak Ali' in a film by Shoojit Sircar.

Kirti has now said in an interview that for her all three actresses were on par, but it was during the promotions of the film that she felt second as a second fiddle. The Badass Ravikumar actress said that people around her made her film the difference between a 'big star' and a'small star'.

The first shock

"When Pink happened, for me, there was never a thought, 'Who is big or small', in terms of their status in the industry. I was like it is a story of three girls. That's how I saw it. I came from a space where I believed 'We are all actors. We are all together.' But Pink made me feel a lot of 'big star-small star' treatment. The people around you make you feel that way," she told Fever FM.

Kirti further revealed that the first jolt came to her when she saw that the trailer totally featured just Taapsee and Big B. She walked up to the film's director, who told her not to worry about it.

Kirti further added that while she doesn't have a PR team, Taapsee's PR team was on action and eventually led to them drifting apart.

How equation with Taapsee strained

"However, during the promotions, the PR machinery happened for Taapsee because she came after Mr Bachchan (in terms of hierarchy) in that film. Eventually, it became her film and she became the Pink girl in terms of positioning and I saw that happening in front of me. This was the first shocker for me because I couldn't understand this," she further mentioned.

Kirti also added that even though Pannu had no idea about her being sidelined or the PR game, the two eventually couldn't remain on the same terms.