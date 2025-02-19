No one was prepared to see Kirti Kulhari in Himesh Reshammiya's 'Badass Ravi Kumar'. Known for her serious and hard-hitting roles, Kriti's presence in the action spoof shocked one and all. Talking about being approached for the role, Kulhari says that even she was taken aback by being offered the role of a femme fatale.

The Pink actress further said that when she came onboard, she wanted to make a few changes to the loud dialogues. But, Himesh was not ready to budge. Kriti added that the music composer-cum-singer-cum actor was sure of what he was making and clearly told her "No". Kulhari also mentioned how Himesh kept it clear from the beginning that it she could either follow his way or take the highway.

Challenging herself

"Himesh and I exist in parallel worlds. How can they ever meet? I remember there were a few dialogues and I wanted to improve them, add something to them, remove something or say them differently, and he told me no. It was almost like take it or leave it but this is what it is," Kriti told News18 in an interview.

Himesh's conviction

"He made it clear that if I say yes to the film, I'll have to do things his way or not do the film at all. That was the moment that I knew I'll do the film," she further added. The Blackmail actress further said that she wasn't offended instead chose to believe in Himesh's conviction.

"He was like, 'Don't mess with what we have. This is what it is.' I wasn't offended. I was happy that here's somebody who knows what he's doing," she mentioned.

Kriti also said that she wondered what the film would to do her career or whether her audience would like it. However, she added that she wanted to shock her fans which she eventually did and, in the process, even challenged herself on her craft.