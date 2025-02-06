Kriti Kulhari has always had a mind of her own, she is vocal about things that matter to her and has always kept her fans and followers updated about her life through social media. Her social media is most certainly an extension of herself and she does not step away from sharing bits and pieces of her life with netizens. Currently, Kriti is keeping busy with the promotions of 'Hisaab Barabar' which also stars R. Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Amidst the promotions, she reflected on her choice of chopping off her hair.

Pictures of Kriti with chopped-off, short hair took netizens by absolute shock, many were worried as to why she had done it while a lot of other people assumed that she was trying to make a statement. However, it did not occur to netizens that this could have been a simple choice that she had made. While talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actress spoke about the kind of reactions she received when she chopped off her hair.

Kriti mentioned that she was rather shocked by the kind of mixed reaction that she received after cutting her hair. She also said that there are pre-existing societal norms that surround the length of hair that a woman chooses to sport.

She said, "The day I wrapped up the Hisaab Barabar shoot, I went home and chopped my hair off. When I did, I started getting comments suggesting that people were expecting me to come out as a lesbian. They were saying, 'She's going to come out of the closet and announce it soon—just because of her hair.' So, if I have long hair, I'm not a lesbian, but the moment I cut it, you assume I am? Because your attachment to someone being a homosexual is how she keeps her hairstyle. I was rather amused by the way people see what you do through their lens."

Kriti has had an amazing journey so far, she started off her career with Khichdi: The Movie and then went on to be a part of films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Pink'. She has also reigned over OTT with a very popular show called 'Four More Shots Please!' and her newest release is also an OTT show.