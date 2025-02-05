There is a lot of hype circulating around Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Chhaava', where he will be essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film directed by Laxman Utekar, will also star Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yesubai Bhonsale and fans are extremely excited to see Akshaye Khanna return to the big screen and portray the role of Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor. Bollywood fans are looking forward to seeing the chemistry that pans out between Vicky and Akshaye and the fans were more intrigued after the former revealed that he would not interact with Khanna.

Laxman Utekar, the director of the film, spoke about how Kaushal and Khanna were so into their characters that they refused to interact with each other on the sets, and they even did not want to see each other's faces. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director and the actor revealed how they went about it and why they chose to do so on the sets of the film.

Utekar revealed, "They (Vicky and Akshaye) never met. Jis din un dono ka scene tha, dono character mein ek dusre ke saamne aaye the. (The day their scene was shot, both characters came face to face with each other for the first time). Before that, they never met only."

Vicky went on to reveal that not just on the sets but otherwise too they chose not to have any kind of personal communication and from what he said one can sense that it was due to their commitment to the roles that they were portraying that they chose to follow the method.

Kaushal mentioned, "To be honest, me and Akshaye sir did not have personal communication at all. When we were shooting that scene, we exchanged no good morning, no goodbye, no hello. He was Aurangzeb and I was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and we went straight into shooting the scene. There was no communication as Vicky Kaushal to Akshaye Khanna."

The actor spoke about how, because of the roles that they were portraying, they could not afford to exchange good words or even share casual conversations with one another.

"The way the scenes were set, you can't just sit on a chair and have a cup of tea together to do them. Wo ho nahi sakta tha. Wo organically nahi hua. (It didn't happen organically)" said Kaushal.

Utekar then went to mention, "In fact, they both refused. When I told Akshaye sir, he said 'I don't want to meet him'. Jab maine inko bola milte hai, he said 'Abhi nahi milna hai.' Shayad dono apne characters mein itna ghus chuke the ke dono hi ek dusre ka chehra nahi dekhna chahte the. (Maybe both had gotten so deeply into their characters that neither of them wanted to see each other's faces)."

'Chhaava' will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025, and will also feature Divya Dutta and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. This will also be the first time that Vicky and Rashmika have been paired opposite each other.