The trailer of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava was released last week, and ever since its launch, the makers have faced backlash from netizens and staunch political leaders over a dance sequence featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai. In the trailer, there is a sequence where Sambhaji and Yesubai are shown dancing. Following massive criticism, the director of Chhaava, Laxman Utekar, announced that the Lezim dance sequence starring Vicky and Rashmika would be removed from the film. He emphasized that nothing is greater than the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and clarified that the dance sequence was brief and not integral to the story.

In a statement, the director said: "I met Raj Thackeray, who is an avid reader and a studious person. I sought his suggestions and guidance, which have been very helpful. After meeting him, I decided to delete the scenes where Sambhaji Maharaj is shown performing the Lezim dance."

He further added: "Lezim dance is not a big deal. Sambhaji Maharaj is far greater than the Lezim dance. Therefore, we are going to remove those scenes from the film."

On the Dance Sequence

Laxman Utekar explained: "When Sambhaji Maharaj launched an attack in Burhanpur, he was just 20 years old. We have taken the rights to Shivaji Sawant's book titled Chhava, which describes Sambhaji Maharaj participating in the Holi festival and removing a coconut from the holy fire. We envisioned Maharaj as a 20-year-old, and it seemed natural to include the Lezim dance as part of Maratha culture. Lezim is our traditional dance. However, if anyone feels hurt by its inclusion, we will remove it. The Lezim dance is not greater than Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj."

He also mentioned, "We have organised a special premiere on January 29, where historians and history enthusiasts will be present. Their guidance will be considered."

Controversy surrounding Chhaava

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant posted on X (formerly Twitter): "It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand his history. However, many have expressed concerns over some objectionable scenes in the film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first being reviewed by experts and knowledgeable individuals. Anything that harms the honour of Maharaj will not be tolerated."

Despite the controversy, Laxman Utekar confirmed that the film would release as scheduled on February 14. Chhaava also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, and Divya Dutta, among others.

However, the lezim dance sequence is still there in the trailer

Chhaava in Marathi means 'lion's cub'. The film is based on Chhaava, a book written by late novelist Shivaji Sawant.