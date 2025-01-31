Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda being in a relationship is one of the worst kept secrets of the industry. The two might not talk about it or acknowledge it openly, but it is an open secret for their fans and followers. A few months after Vijay confirmed being in a relationship without taking the name of his partner, Rashmika has also accepted having a 'partner'.

Rashmika, who is all set to be seen in Chhava opposite Vicky Kaushal, was speaking to Hollywood Reporter when she spoke about being someone's 'partner'. The Animal actress said that she cherishes and respects the 'personal life' she has.

"Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it's not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am, just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have," she told THR.

Rashmika talks about what she likes in a man

Talking about what attracts her to a man, Mandanna further said, "They say eyes are the window to one's soul, I think I believe in that and I keep smiling so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are."

Rashmika Mandanna was 21 when she got engaged to actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, who was 34 back then. The two met on the sets of Kirik Party and started dating soon after. What led to their fall-out remains unknown but the two have never spoken about one another ever since.

On the work front, Mandanna will next be seen in Chhava as Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. She is also busy with the shoot of her next big project – Sikandar – opposite Salman Khan.