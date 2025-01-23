'Privilege for a Girl from South to play Maharani Yesubai': Rashmika Mandanna talks about her role; attends 'Chhaava' trailer launch despite leg injury

Rashmika Mandanna injured her leg at the gym on January 12, resulting in a fracture. Due to the injury, the shooting schedules for her upcoming films have been temporarily halted.

On Wednesday, despite her leg injury Rashmika attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Chhaava. She flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai to attend the event. Rashmika was spotted in a wheelchair as she made her way to the venue.

Several videos and pictures of Rashmika have gone viral on social media. In one viral video, Rashmika was barely able to walk. She was seen limping and jumping, unable to place her foot on the ground.

Another clip shows the actor struggling to stand on her feet as she exited her car and then sat in a wheelchair with the help of her team. Her foot was seen wrapped in a cast.

Vicky helps Rashmika and lends her a helping hand

At Chhaava's trailer launch event, actor Vicky Kaushal lent Rashmika a helping hand as she limped due to her leg injury. Despite the pain and discomfort, she chose to attend the launch. The actor looked stunning in a red Anarkali suit.

Netizens were amazed by Rashmika's bravery but advised her to rest and avoid travelling so that her injury could heal soon. Some even criticized her decision to attend the event, suggesting she should have relied on the wheelchair instead of limping and jumping.

During the press conference, the actor spoke about working with Vicky Kaushal and why she chose to portray Yesubai, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

During the press conference, Rashmika said, "It is an honour. From a girl coming from the South to play Maharani Yesubai is the most privileged and special thing I could ask for in this lifetime. I tell Laxman sir that after this, I am happy to retire. I am not someone who cries but this trailer choked me up. [Vicky] looks like God, he's Chhaava."

Talking about how the role came her way, she said, Rashmika shared, "I remember being absolutely shocked how did Laxman sir even think of giving me a role like this to play? I just surrendered... you don't have a reference. It's a story. You know their story and they are such majestical, impactful characters and personalities. How do you play them?"

Rashmika's injury

Rashmika updated her fans about her leg injury. The actor took to her social media and shared pictures of her injured foot.

Sharing photos of herself where she was seen sitting on a chair with her injured feet on a cushion, the actor wrote, "Well... happy New Year to me I guess! (Woman facepalming emoji) Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine (smiling face with tear and smiling face with tear emojis). Now I'm in 'hop mode' for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I'll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! (Heart with an arrow and smiling face with hearts emojis)."