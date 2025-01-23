Vicky Kaushal is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself with a variety of roles in films like Raazi, Masaan, Sam Bahadur, and Bad Newz, among others. Vicky Kaushal is the most wanted munda not only for fans but also for producers and directors.

After entertaining his fans and making the world dance to "Tauba Tauba" in Bad Newz, the actor is now ready to venture into a historical period drama. He is essaying the role of Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhaava trailer review

The trailer begins with a voice-over: "The king of the Marathas, the Chhatrapati, is no longer alive, and soon enough, the Mughals will conquer the Maratha Samrajya."

Cut to Vicky Kaushal making his grand entry, saying, "The king is gone, but his shadow (Chhaava) is still alive." Vicky's entry, wielding a sword while wearing a metal outfit and traditional headgear typically donned during Mughal wars, is striking.

Vicky fighting scene portrays him like a lion. Be it his diction, body language, or dialogue delivery, he gives his all to do justice to the role.

Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb steals the show. He doesn't have many dialogues in the trailer, but the actor's body language and facial expressions say it all. He delivers the powerful line:

"Pure khandaan ki laash par khade hokar humne taaj pehna tha. Use dobara usi waqt pehneinge jab us Sambha ki cheekhein poore Hindustan mein gunjengi."

Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji's wife. The actor looks beautiful in a Maharashtrian saree and nails the Marathi diction. The trailer also features a dance sequence between Chhatrapati Sambhaji and his wife Yesubai Bhonsale.

The movie showcases intense battles between the Marathas and the Mughals. As the Marathas strive to establish Swaraj—a vision of freedom and safety for all—the Mughal Empire stands firm, vowing to crush any rebellion against its dominance.

Netizens have mixed reviews of Chhaava. Some praised Vicky's performance, while others compared Vicky and Rashmika to the flawless performances of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani. Many hailed Priyanka's acting and diction over Rashmika's.

Vicky's dance as Sambhaji, wearing a crown, didn't go down well with fans, who criticised the makers for including such a sequence.

A user wrote, "Vicky does not have the Marathi accent that Ranveer captured so well.."

Another mentioned, "I love Vicky but i was expecting a little more than this from him. Ranveer and PC had such impacts on my mind because of Bajirao. This lacks a bit of flavour."

The third one echoed," I'm now realising Ranveer and PC left a lasting impact with their performances and I'll forever compare any Maratha character to Bajirao and Kashibai."

The fourth one mentioned, "Saw Sambhaji Maharaj dancing in first few seconds. I feel bad because the director is Maharashtrian and he has this audacity."

The fifth one averred, "It's not about dancing. It's about detailing. I hope you guys know that women from Maharaj's family never danced before crowds. Sambhaji Maharaj dancing with his wife while wearing his sacred crown is so disrespectful."

"The Marathi touch that Bajirao Mastani had, is lacking", mentioned another.