Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her recently released film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has surpassed Rs 1,000 crores at the box office. Needless to say, Allu Arjun nailed his performance, but it was Srivalli's screen presence that was lauded by fans.

Now, after Pushpa 2, Rashmika will be seen in the upcoming film Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai

In the film, Rashmika Mandanna will essay the role of Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The posters of Rashmika as Maharani Yesubai have been released by the makers. Rashmika looks breathtakingly beautiful as the Maharani, exuding grace and valour while adding a new dimension to the film's narrative.

In the posters, Rashmika is seen wearing a traditional saree with heavy jewellery. Her eyes are locked on the camera, and her facial expression speaks volumes.

This is the first time Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna have been paired opposite each other. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the chemistry between the duo.

However, a section of netizens was less impressed with Rashmika's look and Maharashtrian avatar. They opined that she lacks the poise and appearance required to essay the role of a Maharani. Some even argued that speaking in the Maharashtrian dialect might be challenging for her.

A user wrote, "What is with her eyes in the first poster? Also, she doesn't look too convincing as a Maharashtrian."

Another user mentioned, "She just doesn't look Marathi."

The third one said, "She hardly looks Marathi in this role, and considering that she struggles with Hindi, carrying a Marathi accent will be even more difficult. It's almost certain they'll dub her voice, which might not come across as natural. There are plenty of talented actresses with a Marathi background in Bollywood—like Mrunal Thakur, Sharvari Wagh, and Radhika Apte, to name a few—but they went with Rashmika, who hails from Kodagu."

The fourth one mentioned, "I feel Munal Thakur would have been perfect for this. Or even Sharvari Wagh."

The fifth one mentioned, "miscast. she doesn't have the face for periodic films."

Chhaava is helmed by Laxman Utekar. The trailer for the epic period drama Chhaava is set to release tomorrow, January 22. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is slated for theatrical release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.