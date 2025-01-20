'Wish I could share this moment with him..': Karan Veer Mehra reflects on his friendship with Sidharth Shukla after Bigg Boss 18 win

Karan Veer Mehra, the winner of Bigg Boss 18, is being compared to the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13. He spoke warmly about their friendship, even though they didn't spend much time together. Like Sidharth, Karan is the only other contestant to have won both Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. After his victory, Karan opened up about being compared to the late actor Sidharth Shukla, recalling fond memories and expressing his admiration for him.

Karan walked down memory lane and reminisced about the time he spent he spent with the late actor

Karan said, "Bohut acha ladka tha wo. Mera bohut acha dost tha. Humne kaafi zyada time spend nahi kiya, but we knew each other very well. Main khush hoon ki mujhe ussey compare kiya jaa raha hai. Wo dil ka bohut bada insaan tha (He was a great guy and my good friend. We didn't spend a lot of time together, but we knew each other well. I'm happy to be compared to him. He was a big-hearted man)."

On Karan's sweet gesture

Recalling how 'big-hearted' Sidharth was, Karan Veer shared, "I remember jab main naya aaya tha Bombay toh uske paas ek bohut badi bike thi. Maine request kiya tha ki, 'Mujhe photos khichani hai apne folio ke liye. Toh main kya main tere bike ke paas khada ho kar khichwa loon?' (When I was new in Bombay, he had a huge bike. I told him, 'I needed to get pictures clicked for my folio. Can pose near your bike')."

Karan Veer added, "Wo neechay aa kar apni chaabi de gaya and usne bola ki, 'Back road pe chalaate hue photos kheech'. Itni mehengi bike agar koi aise dost ko dede toh aap samajh sakte ho dil kitna bada tha uska. I miss him. I wish I could share this moment with him (He came downstairs, handed me the keys, and said, 'Take photos while riding it on the back road.' If someone can lend such a costly bike to a friend, you can imagine how big-hearted he was)."

On Winning

Karan Veer had won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While talking to ANI, Karan said after winning the show, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top, and it happened. I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay. "

The Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 18 concluded with Karan lifting the trophy after beating Vivian Dsena on early Monday. A total of six contestants made it to the finale, including Karan Veer, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal.