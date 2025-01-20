Bigg Boss 18 grand finale: Karan Veer Mehra lifts trophy, takes home Rs 50 lakhs; Vivian Dsena first Runner Up

Bigg Boss 18, which premiered on October 6, 2024, on Colors TV and JioCinema, featured Salman Khan as the host for the fifteenth time.

Karan Veer Mehra is the winner of Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 18, with Vivian Dsena as the first runner-up and Rajat Dalal as the second runner-up. In his signature style, Salman announced the winner by holding and lifting Karan Veer's hand.

Karan Veer Mehra becomes the second celebrity after Sidharth Shukla to win both the

Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss trophies. Congratulations!!! ? — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 19, 2025

Karan Veer Mehra takes home a whopping Rs 50 lakh, the same prize amount as last season. This season's trophy is unique, with a design inspired by the house interiors. The all-gold design gives it a regal and classy appearance.

The top five contestants in the finale were Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Karan Veer Mehra.

The Bigg Boss 18 finale was a grand affair filled with dance, drama, and Salman Khan's trademark humour. The star-studded event featured several celebrity appearances. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan captivated the audience with their magical performances and playful banter.

Aamir's son, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor promoted their upcoming movie, Loveyapa. Former Bigg Boss finalists Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also attended to discuss their upcoming show, Laughter Chefs 2.

Veer Pahariya, set to debut with Sky Force, was also part of the finale. He spoke about his film and shared his camaraderie with Salman Khan.