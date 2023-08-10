Sushmita Sen is all set to play the role of Shreegauri Sawant in her upcoming web series, Taali. After the massive success of Aarya and Aarya 2, Sen is all set to star in the Jio Cinema web series. The series follows the life and struggles of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant. The actress has now revealed that her elder daughter, Renee was worried about her role in the series.

Family's reaction

The former Miss Universe revealed that her daughters give her their opinion whether she asks them or not. She also revealed that Renee was worried about how she would be able to pull off the character. "I don't have to ask for an opinion, I get one whether I ask for it or not. That is the new generation, and that is Renee and surprisingly Alisah, who is going to turn 14. So, when both of them heard that I am going to do Taali, they jumped, and then my elder one Renee was worried," Sen said in an interview.

Renee left worried

Sush went on to add, "She was like, 'But how are you going to pull it off. Because mumma I am thinking I have seen a man play a transgender before but I have never seen a woman play a transgender," she added. Sushmita also talked about people judging her for taking up the role and not a real transgender playing the role.

Sushmita revealed that even Shreegauri Sawant wanted her to play the part so what the social media thinks is of no consequence. She also called it a once in a lifetime opportunity to play such an intense, layered and challenging role.