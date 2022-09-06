Amid rumors of dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi has removed his Instagram profile picture with the 1994 Miss Universe on Tuesday, September 6, and changed his bio that included her name. Earlier, Lalit Modi's bio read, "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love Sushmita Sen."

These sudden changes on the Indian Premier League founder's Instagram profile have sparked breakup rumours putting an end to the relationship that he made public two months ago. However, none of them have addressed the rumours yet.

Break up in just one month?

On July 14, he took to his social media handle to announce that he is dating Sushmita. He shared a number of pictures from their Maldives vacation on his social media accounts, calling Sushmita his 'better half'.

He wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." Soon after this, Lalit Modi had put up his photo with the actress as the profile picture on the photo-sharing app.

Soon after this, the netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same. One user shared a picture of Lalit's profile and wrote, "Did #LalitModi & #SushmitaSen break up? Lalit Modi removed Sushmita Sen from his bio. Lalit to Sushmita who never even share a pic with him anywhere."

Another one wrote, "#Breakup just in 1 month dating. Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio after her closeness to ex Rohman Shaw."

#Breakup just in 1 month dating. Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio after her closeness to ex Rohman Shaw.



Meanwhile #LalitModi to #SushmitaSen be like??? pic.twitter.com/gy6gYVrIjP — देशहित सर्वोपरि (@Mindblower81) September 6, 2022

Is Sushmita back with Rohman?

For the unversed, recently, Sushmita Sen was spotted shopping with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Renee in Mumbai. The actress had even posed for the paparazzi along with Rohman. The duo was also seen celebrating Renee's birthday together.

Initially, when Lalit Modi had made his relationship public in July, it had gone viral on the internet, with Sushmita Sen being subjected to unending commentary and scrutiny and was also called a "gold-digger".

Later, the actress shared a long post in response to those criticism stating, "It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming. I dig deeper than Gold and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! (sic)."