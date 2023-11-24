After India lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday, Indian cricket fanatics were hoping and praying that India win the first T20I between Australia on Thursday, November 23.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India opted to bowl against Australia

India won against Australia but it was a nail-biting match with one ball and 1 run remaining, it was Rinku Singh who finished off in style once again finished it off in style.

Australia made 208/3 in 20 overs Josh Inglis scored 110 off 50, including eight sixes and 11 boundaries, while Steve Smith hit 52 off 41, hitting eight fours.

Rinku Singh finishes off in style!

Coming to Indian players Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 22 runs off 14 balls to help India chase down a 209-run target.

Rinku gave it all and slammed a six against Sean Abbott off the final ball. The crowd cheered for Lord Rinku, as India almost won a match that it was about to lose against Australia.

Other Indian players who helped clinch victory against Australia are:

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Suryakumar who is also the captain smashed 80 off 42 deliveries, including four sixes and nine boundaries. Ishan hit 58 off 39, comprising five sixes and two fours. The duo shared a 112-run partnership for the third wicket.

A breath-taking innings from SKY ❤️‍? makes 80 off just 42 balls.Gets India in the driver's seat completely as he plays a 'Surya special'



Number one t20 batsman for a reason!#INDvsAUS | #SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/m6N00gfsje — ishaan (@ixxcric) November 23, 2023

Fans flocked to social media and lauded SKY's impeccable batting and Rinku's style of finishing and making India victorious after a heart-wrenching loss at the World Cup.

Captain SKY scores a remarkable fifty ✅

Ishan Kishan's brilliant knock ✅

Rinku Singh's finishing masterclass ✅



India clinches a 2-wicket victory in the first T20I against Australia ?#SuryakumarYadav #RinkuSingh #India #INDvsAUS #Cricket #T20Is — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) November 23, 2023

Who is Rinku Singh?

Rinku is one the most precious team players in Shah Rukh Khan's co-owned team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The young player made his T20I debut against Ireland earlier this year for (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The second T20I between Australia vs India will be held on November 26, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.