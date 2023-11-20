It was one of the saddest and most heartbreaking moment for 1.4 billion Indians watching their favourite team play against Australia. And as density had its due course, Australia won against India leaving the entire nation and standing stunned. Australia's win sealed a sixth World Cup trophy for the Australians.

Almost 130,000 home fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19) evening went silent when Australia won.

'We are with you..' chin up team India: Indian fans cheer up team India as they get teary-eyed after losing against Aus in WC 2023

Teary-eyed Rohit, Virat and Shami left social media users and cricket fans numb and sad. Social media users have flooded the comments section with motivational quotes and trying to lighten the mood of Indian players.

From celebs to politicians to cricketers went to watch the match and were cheering throughout the innings but seeing the deafet and teary-eyed players of cricketers made our hearts sink.

Not just Indian team players even Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty who were in the stands watching the match got teary-eyed. When India failed to defend their target of 240 runs against Australia.

With you in victory. With you in loss. Thank you for a tournament filled with a spectacular cricket. Team India ?? proud of you! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 19, 2023

Celebs and PM Modi cheer up Team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles were in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia underway at the Narendra Modi stadium.

PM Modi handed over the World Cup to Australia.

PM Modi took to social media and motivated Team India and wrote, "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."

Cheering up Team India, SRK took to social media and wrote, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It's a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today.but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricketâ€æu bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation."

"The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened todayâ€æ.but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricketâ€æu bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation (sic)," SRK wrote.

The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2023

Travis Head (137) and his partnership with Marnus Labuschagne (58*) did mount pressure on Team India.

Virat Kohli was awarded as the player of the tournament