Megastar Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan and a host of others from films, politics and business fields attended the wedding ceremony of T Subbarami Reddy's grandson Anirudh on Sunday.

Anirudh is the son of T Subbarami Reddy's son Sandeep Reddy and Saritha. He tied the knot with Neha, who is the daughter of Hitha and Naveen Reddy. Their wedding was held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre on July 1.

T Subbarami Reddy is one of the well-known industrialists and businessmen of India. He had founded Gayatri Projects and has been involved in construction, sugar and chemical industries for the last 35 years. He has produced some movies and also hosts an award shows. He was elected as MP from Congress twice for Lok Sabha and once for Rajya Sabha.

T Subbarami Reddy, who is also known for his philanthropic works, has friends from various fields across the country and he has maintained a very cordial relationship with them over the years.

Megastar Chiranjeevi arrived with his wife Sureka, son Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at the marriage ceremony of Anirudh and Neha. Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad and Jai Ram Ramesh, TRS leader KTR aka KT Ramarao and TDP leader Nara Lokesh were among the politicians who attended this grand gala wedding and blessed the newly married couple.

T Subbarami Reddy had also organised a grand Sangeet ceremony a couple of days before the wedding. Music maestro AR Rahman, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, Ram Charan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, actress Lakshmi Manchu and director K Raghavendra Rao were some of the celebs from the film industry who attended the event.

Here are some of the photos and video of celebs attending T Subbarami Reddy's grandson Anirudh wedding and Sangeet ceremony.