Chiranjeevi Sarja's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has done a record business even before the completion of shooting, according to some reports doing the rounds on the internet. The flick has reportedly recovered the estimated budget of the multilingual movie that is being directed by Surender Reddy.

The reports claimed that the sale of theatrical rights of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states has fetched Rs 150 crore for the makers of the film. However, sources say the makers are yet to seal the deal and debunking the earlier reports.

Chiranjeevi's previous movie Khaidi No 150 had earned around Rs 67 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatrical rights, as per sources. "Even if there is a huge demand for the rights the makers might end up getting around Rs 80-85 crore the Andhra and Telangana theatrical rights," predicts a trade analyst.

Currently, the shooting of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is underway in Hyderabad. The last update was that the movie shooting was happening in a bungalow. Tamannaah Bhatia had joined the shooting last week. She is excited to work with the two legends, Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. The latter is doing an extended cameo in the flick.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a mega-budget movie and has some big names from the Indian film industry in its ensemble cast. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi are among some of them. The movie is a biopic of freedom fighter Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is producing the flick, with an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore.