Dulquer Salmaan and Ram Charan will be appearing in a movie together in a Telugu-Tamil flick, The News Minute reported citing sources.

The film will be directed by KS Ravichandra and written by K Chakravarthy, the report said.

While Ram Charan is celebrating the success of Rangasthalam as became the highest grosser of Tollywood in 2018, Dulquer's Mahanati (Nadigayar Thilagam in Tamil) based on the life of legendary actress Savitri is witnessing packed houses and receiving accolades from the film fraternity across the country. Savitri also marked Dulquer's debut in the Telugu film industry.

The reports of the two young stars from Telugu and Malayalam industries coming together for a movie has for sure excited their fans but there is no official confirmation yet. Meanwhile, sources close to Dulquer told The Times of India that it was a rumour.

Both the stars are currently busy with their own projects. Ram Charan has signed a film with Baahubali fame director Rajamouli. The film with tentative title RRR also stars Jr NTR. This film is said to go on floors in August and currently pre-production works are underway.

Besides, Dulquer is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Karwaan.

On a related note, his next movie in Malayalam will be helmed by BC Noufal while Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George will be scripting the story. The film's shooting will kick off in June and while the team is currently in pre-production works. Dulquer will be joining the sets in the first week of July. The project will be bankrolled by Anto Joseph.