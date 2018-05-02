An interesting picture from the sets of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has surfaced online again. This time, it shows Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi from the upcoming Mani Ratnam's movie.

A photo of Simbu feeding Vijay Sethupathi has hit the internet. It is not clear whether they posed together for a scene or the picture was taken when the actors were bonding during a break. Nonetheless, the snap has won the hearts of their fans.

It has also paved way for rumours, which claim that they might be playing the roles of siblings in the Tamil film.

Recently, another picture had gone viral where Arvind Swami and Arjun Vijay were sitting together alongside Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a multi-starrer movie, which also has Aditi Rao Hydari, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj and others in the cast. Mani Ratnam's favourite AR Rahman is scoring the music, Santosh Sivan is handling the cinematography and Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Meanwhile, the movie crew has been alleged of littering Kovalam beach and its backwaters with glass pieces.

"This is unacceptable.. Film crews should ensure they don't litter especially on a beach and clean-up the area after they are done," Showkath Jamal, who manages a surf school, is quoted as saying by The New Indian Express. It was cleaned after the school carried out a three-day operation.

However, the production house has denied the claims and stated, "Similarly, Kovalam was also cleaned up after our shoot. We had about 20 men cleaning up the place of our trash after we packed up."

The spokesperson had told the daily that they cannot be held for the pre-condition of the beach before the team commenced the shooting.