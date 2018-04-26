There have been rumours that Vijay Sethupathi would be teaming up with Rajinikanth for the first time in Karthik Subbaraj's next flick. Now, those rumours have turned out to be true after Sun Pictures, the production house, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Announcing the news, Sun Pictures tweeted, "We are happy to announce that for the first time, Vijay Sethupathi will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures. #VijaySethupathiWithSuperstar. [sic]

Karthik Subbaraj had collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi for short movies before teaming up for the hit movie Pizza. Taking their association to the next level, the director is reportedly now casting his close friend in a prominent role in the untitled flick.

As per the reports, Vijay Sethyupathi will play the antagonist in the flick.

Recently, rumours were rife that Karthik Subbaraj had met Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Mumbai. After hearing the script, the Bollywood actor gave his nod to act in the Rajinikanth starrer flick. But later the Bollywood actor denied the reports.

Karthik Subbaraj started his career with super hit movie Pizza. His second movie Jigarthanda too won the hearts of the critics and audience. His next movie Iravi failed to set the box office on fire, while his latest flick Mercury has opened to good reviews.

The upcoming movie is said to be a masala entertainer.

"Narrating a script to Rajinikanth itself is a big dream for a fan like me. Now, directing him for Sun Pictures is a massive opportunity," the director shared his excitement of directing Rajinikanth after the formal announcement of the untitled movie recently.