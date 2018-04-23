Mercury collects Rs 1.23 crore at Chennai box office.

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu off to a good start.

Hollywood film Rampage makes a decent collection in its second weekend

Karthik Subbaraj's Mercury has got a good start at the Chennai box office, despite releasing a week late. The silent thriller has managed to retain the same craze around the movie from the urban cine-goers, as well.

In the opening weekend, Mercury has collected Rs 1.23 crore from 243 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be a good opening for a movie which does not have major A-list actors in the leads. The movie solely banked on the success of the director's previous works.

Mercury was released outside Tamil Nadu, April 13, but it did not see the light of the day in its home territory due to the Kollywood strike, which only ended last week.

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu is second at the Chennai box office. It has raked in Rs 1.15 crore from 222 shows. With the movie opening to good response, the Telugu flick is expected to do well in the coming days.

Hollywood film Rampage has entered its second weekend. The film has collected Rs 17.50 lakh from 78 shows to take its 10 days total to Rs 2.25 crore at the Chennai box office.

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's debut Bollywood film Beyond The Clouds has got a below-average opening by earning Rs 12.39 lakh from 51 shows and Hollywood flick Truth or Dare has earned Rs 7.97 lakh from 42 shows in Chennai.

Telugu movie Krishnarjuna Yuddham has collected Rs 4.90 lakh from 24 shows, while Hindi films like Naanu Ki Jaanu has earned Rs 4.38 lakh from 21 shows and October has raked in Rs 1.69 lakh in its second weekend taking its 10 days total to Rs 74.74 lakh.