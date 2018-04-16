Hollywood movie Rampage has cashed in on the absence of new Tamil movies in Kollywood by doing a good collection at the Chennai box office. The movie has performed a lot better than other language movies in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Rampage has raked in Rs 1.24 crore from 234 shows. It is considered to be a huge number for an English movie in Chennai. The trade experts are of the opinion that the absence of new Tamil movie turned out to be a boon for this flick as it attracted viewers' attention.

Varun Dhawan's October comes a distant second by collecting Rs 45.22 lakh from 114 shows. it is a good opening for a non A-list actor of Bollywood in Chennai, say trade experts.

Another Hollywood film Ready Player One has entered the third week and is in the third place at the Chennai box office. It has collected Rs 10.91 lakh from 54 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 1.10 crore.

Malayalam movie Kammara Sambhavam has got a decent opening by raking in Rs 9.31 lakh from 30 shows, while Peter Rabbit has collected Rs 7 lakh from 42 shows to take its total tally to Rs 63.27 lakh.

Hindi movie Baaghi 2 has entered third weekend in Chennai by earning Rs 2.80 lakh from 30 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.79 crore.

Irrfan Khan's Blackmail (total: Rs 31.78 lakh till date) and Hollywood flick The Hurricane Heist (total: Rs 67.37 lakh) are in the next positions.

Kollywood is on a strike for close to 50 days over several issues with Digital Service Providers. Since March, no new movie in Tamil has been released, leaving the regular cine-goers to watch other language films.