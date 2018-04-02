Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Bollywood movie Baaghi 2 which have been getting great reviews on the home turf, has also emerged victorious at the Chennai box office in the first weekend. The ongoing Kollywood strike turned out to be a boon for both the movies, which is enjoying a good run in the absence of new Tamil movies.

Rangasthalam has made a collection of Rs 1.01 crore from 207 shows in the first weekend at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. The collection saw a significant jump on Saturday and Sunday after earning over Rs 25 lakh on the first day, trade reports indicate.

Bollywood's action-drama flick Baaghi 2 is in the second place at the Chennai box office. From 147 shows, it has raked in Rs 78.77 lakh which is a very good number for a Hindi movie in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Kollywood is on an indefinite strike over its issues with digital service providers. Since March 1, no new film has hit the screens, forcing the audience to watch the old movies or non-Tamil flicks.

Hollywood movie Ready Player One has collected Rs 33.78 lakh from 81 shows, Hindi movie Hichki has earned Rs 13.58 lakh from 69 shows in its second weekend in Chennai. The 10-day total collection of the Bollywood film now stands at Rs 79.44 lakh.

Kalakalappu 2 has entered the eight week by collecting Rs 5.55 lakh from 69 shows. The collections have dipped and the total business of the film now stands at Rs 5.70 crore.

Pacific Rim Uprising has earned Rs 4.89 lakh from 33 shows to take its 10-day collection to Rs 1.91 crore. Another Hollywood action-drama, Black Panther has made a collection of Rs 3.77 lakh from 45 shows. The seventh-weekend collection of the Marvel movie now stands at Rs 3.79 crore. It is followed by Hindi film Raid, which has earned Rs 1.99 lakh from 24 shows, to take its total tally to Rs 1.33 crore.