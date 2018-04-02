Ram Charan and Samantha's Rangasthalam, which has already garnered a stupendous response from fans and celebrities, has now been hailed by a leading Telugu star. His positive review is expected to further boost the film's box office collection.

Well, Jr NTR has watched Ram Charan's Rangasthalam at a special screening held in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 1. After the show, the Telugu star took to Twitter to praise the Sukumar-directorial revenge period drama.

Heaping praises on Ram Charan, Jr NTR tweeted, "just saw #Rangasthalam. Hats off to you Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too,No one could have done it better #Respect. [sic]"

Jr NTR also praised director Sukumar for churning out an "emotional drama." He wrote, "Kudos to director Sukumar Garu for his gutsy and brilliant direction. Takes courage to stay true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama. Hats off to you sir. [sic]"

Last but not the least, Jr NTR appreciated Samantha and other key members of the team. He tweeted, "Congratulations to @Samanthaprabhu2 , @ThisIsDSP, @MythriOfficial and each and everyone in the team of #Rangasthalam. The movie wouldn't be what it is if not for your excellence. You have all done a brilliant job. [sic]"

Rangasthalam has got a great start at the Telugu box office. The three-day shares of distributors from the Telugu states alone are estimated to be around Rs 35 crore. The movie has shown the signs of becoming a genuine hit at the box office and Jr NTR's words will further help to improve its business in days to come.

Jr NTR shares a good equation with Ram Charan despite the political differences between their families. Interestingly, they are now teaming up for the first time for an SS Rajamouli film which was announced recently.