Ram Charan and Samantha's Rangasthalam has earned a 'hit' status at the Tamil Nadu box office by the end of its first week. The positive word of mouth and the absence of new Tamil movie due to the ongoing Kollywood strike were the main factors that have worked in favour of the Telugu movie.

"#RamCharan's #Rangasthalam - a proud Non-Baahubali topper in TFI with its Week1 collections. Eventually it's also expected to become the lifetime Non-Baahubali topper too..[sic]" trade tracker Kaushik LM wrote about the film's performance in Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the film's collection, he claimed Rangasthalam to have grossed Rs 2.35 crore in the first week in Tamil Nadu. He posted, "#Rangasthalam Week1 TN gross is 2.35 CR. Already a declared #Hit here. WW, the film has grossed 125 - 130 CR in Week1 itself. Huge 2nd weekend ahead.. #Ramcharan/ [sic]"

It has beaten the record of Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi, which had grossed around Rs 85 lakh in Chennai and made around Rs 1.8 crore in Tamil Nadu during its run time in the theatres.

The ongoing Kollywood strike has also turned out to be a boon for Rangasthalam as people are opting to watch the Telugu movie for the lack of choices.

Meanwhile, on the global box office, Rangasthalam has minted Rs 127.1 crore with distributors' share of Rs 79.89 crore. In the Andhra and Telangana regions, it has collected Rs 86.7 crore with a net income of Rs 58.26 crore.

In Karnataka alone, it has earned Rs 11.7 crore with distributors' share of Rs 17.8 crore. Among the overseas centres, it has made a stunning collection at the US box office where it has raked in Rs 17.8 crore.