The good words for Ram Charan's Rangasthalam continue to pour in as Mahesh Babu has now heaped praises on the Telugu flick. The Tollywood Prince is the latest to join the list of stars, who have appreciated the movie and the performances of the leads stars that include Samantha.

Mythri Movie Makers had organized a special show for Mahesh Babu. After watching the flick, he took to Twitter to share good words about Rangasthalam. He posted, "Rangasthalam... raw, rustic and intense... @aryasukku you are truly a master of the art. @ThisisDSP you are a Rockstar for all the right reasons. @RathnaveluDop as always brilliant [sic]."

He added, "@MythriOfficial as producers have excelled once more :) Ram Charan & @Samanthaprabhu2 this surely is your career-best performance.Congratulations to the whole team Thoroughly enjoyed it :)."

Mahesh Babu's positive words were welcomed by the fans and critics. It also shows the respect that the stars have for each other.

Samantha thanked Mahesh Babu for his words and wrote, "Thankyou so so much . Means a lot coming from you."

From Jr NTR to Rana Daggubati, many celebrities from Telugu and Tamil have lauded Rangasthalam, which is written and directed by Sukumar.

Ram Charan's Rangasthalam made a superb collection at the worldwide box office in 8 days and became the 7th all-time highest grossing Telugu film, beating the lifetime record of Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the pre-release event of Bharat Ane Nenu, which will be held Saturday, April 7, at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.