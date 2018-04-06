The stage is set for the grand pre-release event of Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharat Ane Nenu, which has Kiara Advani as the female lead. The makers have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the event becomes the talk of the town.

The function will begin at 7 pm Saturday, April 7, at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. From erecting a lavish set to inviting Jr NTR and other big names, the makers have ensured that they create good hype around the pre-release event of Bharat Ane Nenu.

The huge craze around the event has reportedly paved the way for rumors that the entry to the event, which is supposed to be free for fans, was coming at a cost as passes were being sold at fancy rates.

Now, Shreyas Media, which is looking after the promotional activities of Bharat Ane Nenu, has come out with a statement asking fans not to believe such rumors. "The event is dedicated to all Mahesh fans, and the passes will be distributed accordingly based on the contest winners and through fans association," a press release read.

It added that everyone might not get the opportunity to watch the event, but those who could not get passes might catch the complete event on TV and social media platforms.

Bharat Ane Nenu has the songs by Devi Sri Prasad. So far, three songs have been unveiled online and the complete album is likely to be released at the pre-release event.

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, which will be released April 20, is a political thriller by Koratala Siva.

The flick has Rama Prabha, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara and Posani Krishna Murali and others in the supporting roles.

Ravi K Chandran and Tirru have handled the camera for the film.