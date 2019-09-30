Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is set to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has evinced his interest to watch their Hindi movie War, which will clash with his film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Multilingual movies Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and War are made on mega budgets and they are among the highly-anticipated Indian movies of 2019. Both the films have an ensemble cast and their promos have generated massive hype among the mass, who are desperately waiting to watch them in the cinema halls.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and War are scheduled for the worldwide release on October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti treats and it is going to be the clash between the titans this weekend. A lot has been written and spoken about their screen count, hype, promotion, advance booking making, cast and crew. The fans of respective stars have been engaged in a heated argument over their prospects at the box office.

But megastar Chiranjeevi, who is busy publicity of Sye Raa, seems to be least bothered about its clash with War at the box office, as he is all praises for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and their movie. He was recently in Mumbai to promote his film when he went gaga over the Siddharth Anand-directed action thriller.

Chiranjeevi said he wants to watch War. "I am keen to watch War because both the stars (Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff) are so energetic. I wish that War also goes and hits the bull's eye with Sye Raa..... Everybody will feel happy if both the films do well," The Asian Age quoted the megastar as saying.

However, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will have a large number of screen down south, where it has a massive response in its advance booking. But the movie will have lesser screens in the north and India and advance booking is also low in the region. It is vice versa for the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War.