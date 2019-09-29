The first review of megastar Chiranjeevi's much-awaited movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is out and a reviewer from the overseas censor board has said that the film will become a historical success.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the dream project of Chiranjeevi, who is seen in a historical film for the first time in his career. This has generated a lot of curiosity about the movie. His son Ram Charan has shelled over Rs 200 crore on its production and its promos have doubled the hype and expectations. The movie is scheduled for worldwide release on October 2, as a treat for Gandhi Jayanti.

A week before its release, a film critic named Umair Sandhu, who claims to have watched Sye Raa during its censor screening overseas, said that it was a marvellous cinematic experience. He tweeted on September 26, "Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #SyeraaNarashimaReddy & Totally SPEECHLESS!! STANDING OVATION by me ! BLOCKBUSTER HIT ! #SyeRaa "

Talking about Chiranjeevi, Umair Sandhu said he has given his career-best performance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and it will be a treat for his fans. He tweeted, "National Award waiting for #Chiranjeevi ! He gave Lifetime Performance in #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy ! #SyeRaa ."

Umair Sandhu said Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is going to be an emotional ride and will be a blockbuster film. He added, "#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy will give you Goosebumps & Emtions Ride !! What a Marvellous Cinematic Experience. #Baahubali Series was a fiction but its made on true events !! #SyeRaa will SMASH All Historic Records in AP & #Chiranjeevi Fans will go gaga over him. ⚡ ⚡ ⚡ ⚡."

Umair Sandhu tweeted today, "First Review #SyeRaNarasimhaReddy ! A film like #SyeRaa makes you proud that an Indian filmmaker dared to dream big and accomplished it. It is definitely not to be missed. Call it a box-office blockbuster today, but tomorrow, it will be remembered as a classic. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐"

Later, Umair Sandhu added, "#SyeRaNarasimhaReddy from Overseas Censor ! #Chiranjeevi is stupendous and clearly in top form. He holds you attentive right from the first frame till the penultimate moments. The supporting cast is top notch, especially #AmitabhBachchan [terrific], #Sudeep [wonderful]. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐."

Umair Sandhu's bio on Twitter states that he is a South Asia's leading youngest Entertainment Journalist, a member of Censor Board and Movies Marketing and PR Expert. He always shares his reviews of Indian movies, days before their release and his words and his verdict have turned out to be true most of the time.

Recently, Umair Sandhu tweeted the negative review of Prabhas' much-talked-about movie Saaho nearly a week before its release. His views came true when the movie hit the cinema halls. Now, he has given a positive review for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has thrilled many of Chiranjeevi's fans.