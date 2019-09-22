The pre-release event of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (SRNR) will be held in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. The mega function will be live-streamed on several YouTube channels from 6.00 pm onwards.

Earlier this month, Ram Charan, who is bankrolling Sye Raa under Konidela Productions, announced that he would hold a grand pre-release function for the film in Hyderabad on September 18, as a part of its promotions. He said he would also release its trailer on the occasion. As promised, he unveiled the trailer but postponed the event due to bad weather conditions.

Shreyas Group, which is managing the event, confirmed the delay in the function. They tweeted on September 17, "Pre-release event of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy is going to be a spectacle! The event is postponed to September 22nd owing to predicted bad weather conditions. As per schedule, the #SyeRaaTrailer releases tomorrow! #SyeRaaPreReleaseByShreyas #SyeRaa #MegastarChiranjeevi #RamCharan."

Thousands of fans will witness the pre-release event of Sye Raa live. Shreyas Group tweeted, "To all the People who are asking, Commenting, Messaging about #SyeRaaPreRelease Event Passes!! Memu Vinnaamu, Memu Unnamu, Mee andariki easy ga undalani APP Create chesaamu :) Download @shreyaset APP & Book your Passes Now - #SyeRaaPreReleaseByShreyas."

Konidela Production tweeted a photo of the preparations for the pre-release event of Sye Raa on September 21 and wrote, "It's going to be a grand extravaganza! Busy people toiling hard in the morning sun to prep up for the #SyeRaa pre-release event. #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOct2nd."

The makers have made largescale seating arrangements for the fans who are attending the pre-release event of Sye Raa. Sakshi and Gemini Movies will telecast the event live for those who can not make it to the function. It will also be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of Ram Charan and others.

Konidela Pro Company tweeted, "Watch #SyeRaaPreReleaseEvent Live on Sakshi, Gemini Music & http://YouTube.com/AlwaysRamCharan from 6 PM onwards. #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #Chiranjeevi #RamCharan @SrBachchan @ItsAmitTrivedi @DirSurender #Nayanathara @KicchaSudeep @VijaySethuOffl @tamannaahspeaks @ravikishann."

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa is a biographical epic action film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region. It features an ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu and Amitabh Bachchan.

Click following video to watch Sye Raa pre-release event LIVE: