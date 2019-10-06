Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy continued to fare well at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) box office on Saturday with its four-day collection inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark in the Telugu states.

Having opened to a tremendous response, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy witnessed over 70 percent decline on its second day. Its business further slipped on Friday. On its fourth day, the movie clashed with Gopichand's Chanakya, which hit the screens on Saturday. Many in the film industry wondered whether its collection would go down further at the AP/TS box office.

But surprisingly, the Surender Reddy-directed period drama managed to remain strong at the ticket counters with several cinema halls witnessing 100 percent occupancy. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected approximately Rs 10.13 crore gross at the (AP/TS) box office on the fourth day of its release.

With this, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected approximately Rs 91.33 crore gross at the AP/TS) box office in four days. The Chiranjeevi starrer movie needs to collect Rs 8.67 crore to surpass Rs 100 crore mark in the Telugu states. The early trends shows that the film is getting good response on Sunday. It will easily cross the historical benchmark on its fifth day.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has earned Rs 60.85 crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 115.40 crore on its theatrical rights. The Ram Charan-produced historical film needs to recover them another Rs 54.55 crore to the distributors in the coming days. It should be seen whether it would return them 100 percent of their investments or not.

Here are the day and area-wise earnings of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.