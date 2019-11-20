The HD print of megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will officially be available to watch online in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam from tomorrow, while its hits Hindi version hits the internet later.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released in five languages in the cinema halls across the globe on October 2. The movie has completed its 50-day run in the theatres today. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights of all its five versions for a staggering price of Rs 40 crore. It tweeted yesterday, "mega star mega movie mega release "

Amazon Prime Video revealed this morning that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be streamed in four languages on its OTT platform from November 21, while it is yet to decide on streaming its Hindi version. The bosses of the company tweeted today, "This title will be available for streaming on 21st November 2019 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam audio with English subtitles. Please stay tuned. ^NK."

Netizens upset with Amazon Prime Video

Many people are upset with Amazon Prime Video, as it is yet to release the Hindi version of Saaho and Sye Raa. A fan named Nitin Jain tweeted, "Now @PrimeVideoIN is junk only...waste of money...this one is not releasing in Hindi & u did the same by not releasing Saaho in Hindi..the movies which released in Hindi language, shud be available in Hindi on @PrimeVideoIN ...don't know why this discrimination with Hindi viewers?"

In reply to Nitin Jain, the Amazon Help team tweeted, "I get your disappointment. As informed earlier, we've forwarded your comments as feedback to our relevant team internally. Please stay tuned to Amazon Prime Video for all the latest updates and additions. ^KK"

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an epic action film, which has been written and directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, under the banner Konidela Production Company. The film is inspired by the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region.

Chiranjeevi has played the title role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, while Nayanthara, Sudeep, Jagapati Babu, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Shetty essayed important roles. The film was shot it in Telugu and the makers dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil on the same date of its original version.

Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fetched Rs 200 crore for its producers through the sale of the global theatrical rights of its five versions. The movie collected Rs 230 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 50 days and earned around Rs 130 crore to its distributors, who are said to have suffered a huge loss of Rs 70 crore from this movie.