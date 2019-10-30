Director Surender Reddy, who is basking in on the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, launched Allu Arjun and Sukumar's next movie at the grand opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on October 30.

Sukumar's next movie has made it to headlines for some wrong reasons. The director had initially announced to do the film with superstar Mahesh Babu. But he made a sudden move and announced to do it with Allu Arjun after the latter rejected it. Ever since this project has been creating a lot of buzz in the media with Bunny fans waiting to know more about it.

Mythri Movies Makers are bankrolling this untitled project in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media. The producers held a grand opening ceremony for the film and Koratala Siva, Surender Reddy and Allu Aravind, who were the chief guest on this occasion, launched the film, which happens to be the third combo flick of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Its muhurat event was held in Hyderabad this morning.

After its launch, Allu Arjun tweeted some of its photos and wrote, "AA20 Pooja. 3rd time with my darling Sukku. DSP special combo always. Hoping to create magic again. Thank you Koratala Shiva garu, Surender Reddy Garu & Allu Arvind garu (dad) and all other guests for gracing the occasion. Thank you Mythri Movies & Muttamsetty Media."

Controversial subject raises curiosity

It is rumoured that the story of this movie is set against the backdrop of red sanders (Erra Chandanam) in Seshachalam Hills and smuggling would be its core plot point. The controversial subject raised curiosity about the film. Stylish star Allu Arjun is impressed with his role in the film. He feels that it will be a hattrick success for the combo after Arya and Arya 2.

This yet-to-be-titled film, which happens to be the 20th project of Allu Arjun, brings Bunny, Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad together again after Arya and Arya 2. In reply to his tweet, many wished that the trio recreate the magic and make this project another milestone movie in the careers.

