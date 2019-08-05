Mythri Movie Makers have become one of the most popular and reputed production houses of Tollywood within a very short span after being introduced. Ravi Shankar Yelamanchali, Naveen Yerneni and Mohan Cherukuri began this production house. The name they gave to the banner resembles their friendship.

They made their production debut with Srimanthudu, which was a blockbuster. Then Janatha Garage, Rangasthalam, Savyasachi, Chitralahari and the list goes on. They are basking in the success of their recent film Dear Comrade and are gearing up for the production of some really good movies this year.

From the cast to the director to the script, the makers have chosen the best ever for their upcoming films. It is reported that Mythri Movie Makers are going to announce three upcoming projects.

One of these three projects is going to be with Mahesh Babu. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on the floors in 2020. Details about this project remain unknown. The other two films include an action entertainer, which will be directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and will reportedly have Jr NTR in the lead role. Speculations have been rife that the actor and the director are teaming up for the film and an official update from the makers is awaited.

The third film is of Stylish Star Allu Arjun with director Sukumar. This film will launch in October, on the occasion of Dasara. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of this film.

These three films are going to be made with whopping budgets and the makers are not going to compromise with the production quality. Official confirmation from the makers is awaited.