The makers of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have sold its theatrical rights for Karnataka for a huge price, which is said to be bigger than Prabhas' Saaho and Rajinikanth's 2.0 and is non-Baahubali record.

Sye Raa is a historical war drama film that is made with a budget of whopping amount of Rs 200 crore. The movie features popular stars from south and Bollywood. Hence, there is a lot of curiosity about the film. The hype surrounding it has generated a massive demand for its rights like distribution, digital, satellite and others and many leading companies are in race to bag various rights of the film.

The film unit has recently wrapped the shooting of Sye Raa, which is currently in the post-production stage. The makers are said to be eyeing October 2 for its release. If everything goes as per their plans, the movie will hit the screens a Dussehra treat for film goers across the world.

Three months ahead of its release, we hear that the producers have kick-started the pre-release business of Sye Raa. They have reportedly sealed the deal on the sale of its Karnataka theatrical rights. Dheeraj Enterprises, a leading distribution house in the state, is rumoured to have acquired its rights for a record price. The distributors or producers are yet to make an official announcement about it.

But the buzz on the social media claims that the Karnataka distribution rights of Sye Raa have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 32 crores, which is more than that of Prabhas' Saaho (Rs 28 crore) and Rajinikanth's 2.0 (Rs 30 crore). The makers are said to have inked a non-Baahubali record deal (Baahubali 2 fetched Rs 36 crore from its Karnataka rights and it is the highest for any Indian film).

A post, which is going viral on social media, reads, "Megastar #Chiranjeevi's magnum opus #SyeRaa (All Languages) Entire Karnataka Theatrical rights acquired by #DheerajEnterprises @DheerajEnterpr1 for whopping 32Crore Bahubali-2 - 36Cr SyeRaa - 32Cr 2.O - 30Cr Sahoo - 28Cr Telugu version business is on par with BB2. Megstar"

Chiranjeevi has huge fan following in Karnataka and the huge success of his last outing Khaidi No 150, which collected Rs 20 crore in the state, is a proof for his popularity. He is appearing in a period drama for the first time in his career and this has generated a massive hype for the film. Kannada superstar Sudeep is playing an important role Sye Raa and this further helped the film seal this stunning deal.