Cinematographer Rathnavelu finally announced that the shooting of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been completed. Megastar Chiranjeevi fans have got a sigh of relief and are hoping to see its promos soon.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most awaited Telugu movies. The film has been in the production stage for quite some time now. The movie was initially scheduled for release during Sankranti 2018. But it was postponed several times, due to the delay in its production, which has disappointed the fans of Chiru.

Rathnavelu ISC‏ took to his Twitter account on June 24 to give a sigh of relief to Chiranjeevi fans. The noted cameraman tweeted a couple of photos and wrote, "Syeraa shooting completed!! Thanx to each n every member of Team Syeraa for their hard work n cooperation. A memorable journey indeed!! Movie has shaped out extremely well. Kick started the DI too @KonidelaPro @DirSurender."

In reply to him, one of Chiru fans mocked the makers saying that they have taken more time to shot Sye Raa than Narasimha Reddy took to fight against Britishers. The fans with Twitter handle @nares1hbabu replied, "Gooddd... Real lyf lo narasimha reddy kuda inni rojulu poradi undadu amo,, meeru mathram inni rojulu shooting chesaruuuu...anyways eagerly waiting for the movie.."

Besides this long period what has disappointed the fans the most is that the makers have kept most of its promos under the wraps. A couple of fans hoped that they would start releasing them at least after this moment. However, most of the fans are happy with Rathnavelu's piece of information and now they are eagerly waiting to hear about the release date of the film. Here is how they reacted to his post.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war drama film, which story is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. The movie is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the banner Konidela Production Company. Chiranjeevi is playing the title role, while Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan essay important roles.