Producer Ram Charan is said to be quoting Rs 120 crore as the price for the global theatrical rights of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and it is 25 per cent more than that of Khaidi No 150.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war drama film, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. The movie is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company. It is 151st film of Chiranjeevi, who is playing the titular role in it.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features an ensemble cast of stars like Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty. Amitabh Bachchan will make a guest appearance. The film unit is in the last leg of its production and the maker is yet to announce its release date.

The subject, ensemble cast and its amazing promos have generated a lot of buzz for Sye Raa. There is a huge demand for it's theatrical, satellite, music and digital rights and the producer is said to be yet to start its pre-release business, which is expected to begin as early as possible.

The buzz in the media is that Ram Charan has plans to quote Rs 90 crore for its theatrical rights for the Telugu states and another Rs 30 crore for the rights for rest of India and overseas. He is expecting a total of Rs 120 crore as the price for the global distribution rights of Sye Raa. If he is able to get these prices, the movie will set a big record for megastar Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi's landmark 150th movie Khaidi No 150 has fetched Rs 89 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights (Rs 66.50 crore from Telugu states and Rs 22.50 crore from other areas). Sye Raa is expected to earn Rs 30 crore more than that of the megastar's previous out.

But is that a huge amount for Sye Raa? Absolutely not! Ram Charan is shelling of nearly Rs 150 crore on its ensemble cast, extravagant sets and other stuff related to its production. The movie needs to get more money from its theatrical rights. But Ram Charan is not intended to earn profits from this project.

Ram Charan has recently made it at the teaser launch of the Sye Raa. He had said, "Sye Raa is dad's dream project. Hence we aren't compromising in terms of the budget. We are making the film in a grand manner. If we get profits, we consider it as a Bonus but even if we don't get, it will still be happy for us."

All Ram Charan wants is to fulfil the wish of his father Chiranjeevi, who dreamt of appearing in a costume drama. The producer had added, "When dad watched Magadheera, he said that he was jealous of me as I got to do a costume drama for my second film. My dad did not do any of such film in his career and this is his first film. So, we are not compromising in terms of budget."