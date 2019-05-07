The buzz in the media is that a fire which recently damaged sets of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy worth Rs 2 crore was not an accident but a deliberate act to claim the insurance money.

The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had erected a special set for the shooting of its last schedule at a farmhouse of megastar Chiranjeevi on the outskirts of Hyderabad. But the set was damaged in the fire allegedly caused by a short circuit. However, rumours are doing the rounds that it was not an accidental fire.

"Generally, filmmakers who insure their massive sets don't like to dismantle it, so after the shooting is complete, they deliberately do something to make it look like an accident in order to claim the insurance money. The fire on Chiranjeevi's set is definitely not an accident," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Rumour mills are abuzz with the news that people from the unit of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy deliberately lit the fire and they were probably looking to claim insurance money. Insurance officials also have the same doubt. "Even officials have expressed their doubts about this 'accident'. They are discounting the short circuit theory and feel that somebody from the unit did it," the source added.

Soon after the fire broke out, the makers had claimed that they were to shoot for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy for a couple of days more. But the source revealed that they were not planning any more shoot on this set. What is more interesting is that Chiranjeevi is now holidaying with his family at a hill station.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most awaited Telugu movies. This period movie, which is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema, was initially scheduled for release in theatres during Sankranti. But it has been postponed uncertainly due to the delay in production. It is expected to hit the screens during Diwali.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the title role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan on Konidela Production Company. The historical war film features Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapati Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, and Brahmaji in important roles.