Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep and director Surender Reddy could not stop emotional messages and photos after wrapping up the shooting of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most awaited biographical period movies of Indian cinema. Written and directed by Surender Reddy, the movie is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema and it features the ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapati Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Brahmaji.

Actor Ram Charan, who is bankrolling Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy under his banner Konidela Pro Company, has already released the first looks of all these lead actors, which have doubled the curiosity and expectations about the film. The filmgoers have been desperately waiting to watch it in the cinema halls, but its release has been postponed uncertainly, due to the delay in its shooting.

Finally, we hear that the film unit has completed that shooting of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Saturday (March 16). Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a photo of returning to Mumbai. Big B also left an emotional message, "‏T 3120 - back home .. another one done .. and another begins tomorrow .. having a job feels good!"

Sudeep is all excited to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan around 10 years after Rann. He tweeted a photo and wrote, "10 years post shoot of Rann, I get to share screen wth this huge icon n a legend once again,who's spent most of his life serving cinema n entertaing us.Tnx #Syieraa,,RamCharan n @DirSurender for having gifted me these moments . Thank u @SrBachchan sir for ur loving gestures."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be a landmark film in Surender Reddy's career, who is equal thrilled to work with Amitabh Bachchan. He tweeted a photo and caption it with, "It's a WRAP with #BigB...What an amazing and INCREDIBLE journey it has been. Thank you sir for being part of #SyeRaa..Working with you was such a great honor @SrBachchan #MuchRespect #DreamComeTrue"

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was initially slated for Sankranthi release. Later, it was pushed to summer and Independence Day. The latest we hear is that the producer is considering on Dussehra 2019 for its release. But he does not want to commit on the date, as its post-production may take more time.