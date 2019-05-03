Giant sets worth 2 crores, which were erected for the shooting of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, were gutted in a massive fire accident at megastar Chiranjeevi's farmhouse in Kokapet on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Friday.

Actor-turned-producer Ram Charan had reported got erected giant sets for the shooting of period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at the farmhouse of his father near Hyderabad. But the sets caught up with the fire due to the short circuit on Friday morning. Since it was a holiday for the film unit, no loss of life is reported. But the part of a film sets are damaged in this accident.

Krishnamurthy, the Principal Correspondent of Republic TV in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, shared a video of this accident and wrote, "Massive fire in megastar #Chiranjeevi's farmhouse in Kokapet on the outskirts of #Hyderabad where shooting for #SyeraaNarasimhareddy is on. Fire erupted because of short circuit. Luckily, no one was injured as it was on off day. @SrBachchan."

According to reports, the shoot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was delayed due to some issues. Hence, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan had decided to erect these giant sets in their farmhouse for a hassle-free shooting. The film unit had shot some crucial scenes in this Rs-2-crore worth sets on Thursday. All the sets were completely destroyed even though fire tenders were rushed in immediately.