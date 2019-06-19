Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a Chiranjeevi starrer, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film, which had to release sometime back, was delayed as the film went on floors a little late, and there were technical issues on the sets. Later, it was said that the team was looking forward to releasing the film in the month of August this year. But the makers of Saaho, by then, have declared that the film would be hitting the screens on August 15. So, as per the latest reports, it is said that the film is going to be released on October 2, keeping Gandhi Jayanthi in mind, and also on the occasion of Dasara Navaratri.

Source from the production house said, "Since the beginning, there has always been some or the other issue in the shooting of Sye Raa. From sets of a village being collapsed in Jubilee Hills to the set of Bidar fort erected at Kokapet catching fire, the makers have seen a lot of loss in the making. These kinds of unexpected delays have forced us to keep postponing the release. We hope we hit the screens on the expected date, without any further issues."

The shooting of the film is in the last leg and soon, the team is going to announce the wrap of the project. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has started to dub for his role is what we have learnt. So post-production work has also begun and is going to be finished at a brisk pace.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who is one of the first freedom fighters from the erstwhile Telugu States. This film marks Chiranjeevi's 151st film and is directed by Surender Reddy. Lady superstar Nayanthara is playing the role of Siddhamma, wife of Narasimha Reddy.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan plays Gosayi Venkanna, the guru of the freedom fighter. Vijay Sethupathi is playing Raaja Pandi, a Tamil speaking person, in whom Uyyalawada had a lot of faith. This period drama has Tamannaah Bhatia, Kichha Sudeep, Anushka Shetty, Niharika Konidela, Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji and others in key roles.

Made under a budget of Rs 400 crore, Sye Raa is produced by Ram Charan Tej and presented by Surekha Konidela under Konidela Production Company banners.